Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session To Kick Off On July 2

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will start from July 2 and will continue till August 4.

The budget is likely to be presented on the first day of the session.

Former Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior BJD leader and MLA from Bhanjanagar Bikram Keshari Arukha is likely to be appointed as the new Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, the incumbent Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly and Digapahandi MLA Surjya Narayan Patro resigned from his post and submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Rajani Kant Singh.