Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session: Know The Traffic Restrictions In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has issued a notification on the restrictions to be imposed on the plying of vehicles in the State capital during the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly.

The restrictions will be in force from July 2 to 6 and from July 13 to August 4, when the State Assembly will be in session.

Here are the restrictions:

Vehicles coming from Housing Board Square will take diversion from Keshari Talkies square taking a left turn.

Vehicles coming from AG Square towards PMG will take diversion by turning right from Jaydev Bhawan and proceed on Indira Gandhi Park road.

All vehicles coming from Master Canteen will be diverted towards adjoining lanes on Lower PMG.

Vehicles coming from 120 Infantry Battalion square intending to proceed towards Rabindra Mandap will be diverted towards Power House Square.

Vehicles coming from Raj Bhawan square towards MLA colony and Rabindra Mandap will be diverted towards Shastri Nagar Square.

The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from July 2. The notification said the 10th session of the 16th Assembly will start on July 2 and will continue till August 4.

State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the full-fledged Budget for 2022-23 on the first day of the session.