Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session From Today

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) will commence today and will continue till August 4. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the full-fledged Budget for the year 2022-23 on the first day of the session.

The session will have 24 working days with two days marked for private members’ business. While the first phase of the session will continue till July 7, the second phase will commence on July 13.

The working hours of the current session have been extended by one hour. It will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.