Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session: All MPs, MLAs To Be Tested For COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the monsoon session of Odisha Assembly, scheduled to commence from September 1, an All-Party Meet was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro today at 11 am.

During the meeting, the Odisha Assembly Speaker sought cooperation for the smooth running of the House during the upcoming monsoon session, which will take place amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

As per reports, all the officials, legislators, and ministers will have to undergo the RT-PCR test and anti-bodies test prior to attending the sessions.

“The Assembly will be also held on Saturdays and Starred questions would be allowed. Besides, there will be zero hour and question hour in this sessions,” Patro said. He added that Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader, Pradipta Nayak, who is undergoing treatment at hospital can attend session via Video Conferencing: Speaker SN Patro

The monsoon session Odisha Legislative Assembly is slated to commence from September 1 and continue till 9 September. The Assembly will not meet on September 5 (Sunday) while September 3 has been reserved for private Members’ business (Bills and Resolution). The other days are marked for official business.

The assembly session will be held for 5 hours per day and the work hours will be in two sessions i.e., from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. The BJP has been allowed to table four and Congress two adjournment motions.