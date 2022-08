Bhubaneswar: Three days ahead of the schedule, the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die on Monday.

The session, which was held in two phases, was scheduled to be concluded on August 4.

The monsoon session began on July 2 with the presentation of the annual budget by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari.

A total of eight official bills were introduced during the session while seven bills were passed.