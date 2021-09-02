Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session, 2nd Day: House Adjourned Till 11:30 AM

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly has been adjourned till 11.30 AM today following a ruckus by BJP members.

As soon as the House assembled on the second day, on Thursday, the BJP members created a ruckus demanding action against minister Pratap Jena in connection with the Mahanga double murder case.

On Wednesday, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had introduced seven key bills in the House.

While Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development minister Pratap Jena tabled Odisha Urban Scheme and Growth and Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers (Amendment) bills, Finance minister Niranjan Pujari tabled Odisha GST (Amendment) bill.