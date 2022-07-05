Odisha Assembly: MLA’s Raise Concerns on ‘Pathetic’ Condition of Roads in Rural Areas

Bhubaneswar: On Day 3 of the Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session, members of the ruling party BJD and the Opposition BJP & Congress, raised serious concern over the poor condition of roads in the rural areas of the state.

During the question hour, BJD MLA Bhupinder Singh informed the House that maintenance of roads in rural areas are not being done on a regular basis. The proposal to transfer road repair works from Rural Development Department to Public Works Department, has not been implemented so far.

“The RD Dept is under high pressure as vast stretches of roads come under its jurisdiction. Therefore the state government should hike the allocation for road repairs in rural areas, the BJD MLA said.

On the other hand, Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the state’s rural roads are filled with potholes and ditches, as a result, the people are facing many difficulties. The committee has proposed to transfer some of the road works in Koraput district, which is under the Rural Development Department, to the Public Works Department.

Alleging that some new contractors keep the road works pending for a long time, the Congress MLA demanded action against them for delaying the road works.

BJP’s Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete has proposed repairing the road using the DMF funds. Similarly, Bhaskar Madei, Suresh Chandra Routaray, Subash Panigrahi, and Opposition Deputy Leader Bishnu Sethi on behalf of the Opposition expressed dissatisfaction with the issues of road repairs in rural areas of the state.

BJD Dasapalla MLA Ramesh Chandra Behera also complained that roads in tribal areas of his constituency were not being repaired. Similarly, MLAs Snehangini Churia, Devi Ranjan Tripathi and Arabinda Dhali also raised the issue of various problems in RD roads in their respective areas.

MLA Amar Satapathy said that the roads are being dug up for the mega piped water supply project but left uncovered which needs to be checked by the department.

He said that the department should take steps to inspect the quality of the roads built in rural areas and pay attention to building high-quality roads within the stipulated time frame.

Rural Development Minister Pritiranjan Ghadei, on the other hand, replied that there are 1,03,731 km of RD roads in the state and the repair of these roads is very important.

He said that the roads are getting worse because of plying of overloaded vehicles on the roads and added that rural roads are being repaired and will sport a different status in the coming days.

Around Rs 1,257 lakh has been spent on the repair of roads in rural areas in the financial year 2021-22. A total of Rs 11.62 lakh per km has been spent. The quality of these roads and the construction of new roads will be examined. Steps will be taken to accept the proposal made by members of the House, he further added.