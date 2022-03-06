Odisha Assembly Launches Its Official YouTube Channel

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Legislative Assembly has launched its YouTube channel, informed Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, Patro informed that the Budget Session of Odisha Assembly for the year 2022-23 will commence before March 31. The date will be officially announced after approval from the Governor.

Notably, the YouTube channel of Odisha Assembly was launched on Saturday. Besides, the State Assembly will start its television channel ‘Vidhan Sabha TV’ and a monthly magazine titled ‘Vidhan Sabha Patrika’ shortly.