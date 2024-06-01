Odisha Assembly Election 2024: 22.97% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded a voter turnout of approximately 22.97 per cent as of 11 am in the six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly segments where polling is currently underway in the state.

Polling began at 7 am in the parliamentary constituencies of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur, along with the 42 assembly segments associated with these Lok Sabha seats.

Chief Electoral Officer N.B. Dhal said that voting has been peaceful across the 10,882 polling booths, with only sporadic reports of EVM glitches, most of which have been addressed by either resolution or replacement of the machines.

A total of 66 candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha seats, while 394 nominees are vying for the assembly segments in this fourth and final phase of simultaneous polls in the eastern state. Results will be out on June 4.