Odisha Assembly: Cong, BJP Target BJD-Led Govt Over Paddy Procurement Issues

Bhubaneswar: The second day of Odisha Assembly began on a story note with the opposition BJP and Congress MLAs targeting the BJD-led government over widespread irregularities in paddy procurement in the mandi.

The Congress had moved an adjournment motion in which legislators of the saffron party and Congress took part in the discussion where they expressed dissatisfaction over the paddy procurement issues.

Taking part in the discussion, Congress MLA Narasingha Mishra raised questions over lack of CCTVs in all the mandis and repeated violations of rules. “The government has no answer as to why the previous system for padyy procurement was discontinued. The government has joined hands with unscrupulous traders to exploit the farmers,” Mishra alleged.

“Farmers are not even earning Rs 500 in a month. With hike in prices, how will the farmers be able to buy fuel,” the Congress legislature party leader questioned.

Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi alleged that thousands of farmers are reeling due to token issue. ‘Farmers are not being able to sell paddy despite having tokens as the rice millers are purportedly asking a large quantity of produce towards ‘Katni-Chatni’ for the crops, causing an inordinate delay in the procurement process,” the BJP MLA said.

Replying to the queries of the opposition parties, Minister for Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Ranendra Pratap Swain said that paddy fields are being surveyed with the use of technology. “More than 1.08 lakh farmers have been registered recently. Besides, 91 society secretaries have been suspended.”

The Odisha Minister also informed that the state government has identified ghost beneficiaries thus saving around Rs 109 cr. Around 29 per cent more farmers have participated in the paddy procurement process in 2019-20, Swain added.

Ruckus prevailed in the Odisha Assembly on the second day of the budget session today as the opposition Congress. As soon the House assembled for the day, the Congress members rushed into the well of the House demanding cancellation of the question hour and discussion on the law and order situation in the state. Following this, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House till 11.30 am.