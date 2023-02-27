Odisha Assembly Condoles Death Of Tigiria Gadajata Queen Rasamanjari Devi

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Monday expressed deep condolence over the demise of Rasamanjari Devi, the last queen of Tigiria Gadajata (estate) and a former member of the House.

Rasamanjari Devi passed away at her residence at Athagarh in Cuttack district due to old age-related ailments on Sunday. She was 96.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moves a motion, condoling the death of the former MLA. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Jaynarayan Mishra also supported the motion and expressed condolence followed by Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja.

The House observed one-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Her last rites was also performed in the afternoon on the Monday. Athagarh MLA and Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain attended the last rites of the queen.

She served as an MLA from 1977 to 1980 from Athagarh Assembly constituency on a Janata Dal ticket.