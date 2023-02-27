Odisha Assembly Budget Session: CM Naveen Moves Condolence Motion

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister-cum-Leader of House Naveen Patnaik on Monday moved a condolence motion in the House on the demise of former MLA Rasmanjari Devi.

Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja also extended support to the condolence motion.

The last queen of Tigiria estate, Rasamanjari Devi passed away on Sunday due to old-age-related ailments. She was 96.

Rasamanjari Devi was the wife of last king of Gadajat regime late Brajaraj Birabar Kshatriya Champatisingh Mohapatra.

Notably, the queen was elected from Athagarh Assembly Constituency and served as an MLA from 1977 to 1980. She had contested the election on a Janata party ticket.