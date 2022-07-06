Odisha Assembly: BJP, Congress Again Target Govt, Demand Action Against Liquor, Drug Mafia

Bhubaneswar: On day 4 of the Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session, the Opposition BJP and Congress again targeted the ruling BJD-led government alleging that due to the” incompetency” of the state government the Mafias are flourishing and the youth are falling prey to the liquor and drug addiction. Besides, the State Government is also fully dependent on the revenue generated from the authorized sale of excise products. As a result, Odisha ranks third in the country in terms of addiction.

Expressing displeasure over the state government’s policies which are allegedly affecting to young masses, the members of the BJP and Congress questioned the intentions of the state government today in the Assembly during the adjournment motion brought by the BJP.

Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi said that Odisha ranks third in the country in terms of drug use. In the state, 31 per cent of people between the age group of 10 years and 75 years are addicted. Around 16.4 per cent of the state’s population is addicted to alcohol, he said adding that while ganja (cannabis) smuggling is on the rise, brown sugar smuggling has doubled. The drug mafia has been operating across the state by greasing the palms of corrupt officials as a result, the young are suffering from drug addiction, he said.

The BJP members further alleged that the state government has been promoting illicit trade on the pretext of revenue collection through taxes. In the last financial year 2021-22, the revenue collected from excise products was Rs 7,600 crores and the aim is to collect Rs 8,500 crore by 2022-23. On March 23, 2021, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave a call for the inclusion of Ahimsa (non-violence) in the preamble of the Indian Constitution and the Odisha Assembly passed a unanimous resolution in this regard, he said.

Similarly, on August 27, 2018, a sub-scheme ‘Mu Hero’ was implemented under the Biju Yuva Vahini. The aim was to plant trees and raise awareness against liquor and drug addictions. But that is far from the reality, Majhi said. While the state government says it is inspired by Gandhi’s ideology, why the liquor traders are rewarded for record sales, the BJP Chief Whip further questioned.

On the other hand, Congress legislative party leader Narasingha Mishra alleged that the Excise department is embroiled in corruption from top to bottom. Illegal brewing of liquor is also on the rise, he said adding that exemplary measures should be taken to curb the illegal sale of liquor and banned drugs.

Responding to the adjournment motion, the State Excise Minister said that alcohol and drug use affects people’s health, financial status and wealth. Keeping this in mind, awareness is being raised at the district levels across the state on June 26 each year.

Besides, four Excise Intelligence Agencies are operating in the state to crack down on mafias. At the district level, the Multi-Disciplinary Squad, Excise Teams in 33 Excise Districts, 192 Excise Police Station, 58 Range Offices in 33 District Offices, 3 Regional Offices, and Excise Directorate are functioning round the clock.

For the first time, drone surveys were conducted in cannabis-prone districts. Last year, ganja plantations worth Rs 3,29,14,032 grown on a total of 19,774.63 acres of government and forest land, were destroyed by the department.

In addition, the enforcement work is being monitored on a daily basis through the dedicated web portal. In 2021-22, a total of 3,359 people were arrested in connection with the illegal liquor trade, and 1,97,636 kg of cannabis and 61,636 grams of brown sugar were seized. In 11 cases, assets worth Rs 21.09 crore have been confiscated, the Excise Minister informed the House.