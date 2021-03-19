Odisha Assembly again plunges into din over Coop Minister’s statement on paddy procurement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly again plunged into the din even after Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain presented his statement on paddy procurement on Friday.

The BJP members staged a walkout saying there were ditched by the Chief Minister and it was their mistake to go to Naveen Niwas for a discussion on the issue yesterday.

The Congress legislators led by its legislative party leader Narasingha Mishra criticized the way the BJP and BJD leaders marched onto Naveen Niwas as if they were on a bridegroom’s party. As Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro did not allow Mishra to continue, the Congress members trooped into the well of the House and staged a sit-in in front of the Speaker’s podium.

The members from both BJP and Congress alleged that the statement of the Cooperation Minister was not in accordance with the assurance given by the Chief Minister during their discussion with him in the Naveen Niwas yesterday.

They said the statement was mere statistics and it has nothing to do with the paddy procurement distress of the farmers.

In the afternoon when the Speaker did not allow the BJP leaders to the Speaker and therefore they wore black badges protesting the statement of the Minister.

The Speaker immediately called an all-party meet to normalize the proceedings of the House but the BJP members did not turn up for discussion on the issue.