Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Surama Padhy amidst pandemonium by BJD and Congress on Wednesday.

The 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly’s inaugural session, starting July 22, witnessed multiple tumultuous sittings, as the opposition frequently disrupted proceedings over various issues. Although the session was slated to end on September 13, the House was adjourned sine die two days ahead of schedule.

The first session of the 17th Assembly, which was to conclude on September 13 after a break from August 1 to 19, conducted business for 25 days.

Chaos ensued this evening when a censure motion, introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling against Tara Prasad Bahinipati (Congress), Dhruba Sahu, and Braja Pradhan (BJD) for misconduct, was passed by voice vote. In response, BJD and Congress legislators vehemently protested in the well of the House, raising slogans against the BJP government for over half an hour.

In this session, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, also in charge of the Finance portfolio, presented an annual budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2024–25 on July 25, with the Appropriation Bill being passed on September 10.

Also, the Odisha Goods and Services Tax Bill 2024 was passed, and the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report for the fiscal year ending March 2022 was presented in the Assembly on the final day of the budget session.