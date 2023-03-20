Odisha Assembly adjourned till 4pm today

Bhubaneswar: The ongoing Budget Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly today witnessed uproarious scenes and repeated adjournments as the Opposition BJP and Congress party created ruckus in the House.

The BJP and Congress launched an attack on the ruling BJD over Matric question paper leak.

Following this, the Speaker adjourned the House till 4 pm.

School and mass education minister Samir Dash clarified that there was no leak. “There has been no such incident of question paper leak or the paper going viral. There was a printing mistake in the question paper today. However, students need not worry as their interests will be kept in mind during evaluation,” Dash assured.

It is to be noted here that several students, who were appearing the annual exam at Brudaban Government High School alleged that there were several questions from Set A in Set B question paper of social science.