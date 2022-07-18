Odisha Assembly Adjourned Till 4PM Amid Ruckus By Opposition MLAs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 4 PM today following ruckus by Opposition BJP and Congress members.

Earlier in the day, as soon as the House assembled, the BJP members and the Congress members created a ruckus in the House over the Central government levying GST on puffed rice (mudhi) and flattened rice (chuda).

Protesting legislators alleged that such a move is ‘anti-poor’.

Following the uproar, the Speaker, Bikram Keshari Arukha, adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm.