Odisha Assembly Adjourned Till 4PM After Ruckus Over Congress’ Remark On Prez Murmu

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 4 PM today following uproar by BJP legislators in the House over Congress MP’s remark against President Draupadi Murmu.

Soon after the House assembled for the day at 10.30 am, the BJP members, fumed over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remarks against President Draupadi Murmu, rushed to the well of the House and demanded apology from the Congress leaders.

Congress members also rushed to the well of the house opposing the BJP members for stalling the proceedings for an issue.

Following the uproar, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha had to adjourn the House till 4 PM.

After the House was adjourned, the BJP MLAs staged a dharna on the Assembly premises and waved placards against the Congress members.