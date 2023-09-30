Odisha Assembly adjourned till 4 pm over suspension of MLAs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly on Saturday witnessed a ruckus by the Opposition BJP over the suspension of its two party MLAs- Mohan Charan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling for allegedly throwing pulses at the Speaker’s podium while the business was underway in the House on Thursday.

Following the development, Speaker Pramila Mallik adjourned the House till 4 pm.

As the functioning of the House could not be normalised, the Speaker was forced to adjourn the House till 4 pm.It remains to be seen whether the functioning of the House at 4 pm will be normal or not when there will be a discussion on the budget allocation of the Mass Education and Panchayati Raj Departments.