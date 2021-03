Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was on Friday adjourned following uproar by the Congress members over farmer issue.

According to reports, the Congress members rushed to the well shouting slogans supporting the 12-hour Bharat Bandh.

Unable to run the House, Speaker Dr Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House first till 11.30 am and further till 4 pm.