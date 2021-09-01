Odisha Assembly Adjourned Till 12:34 PM Amid Ruckus

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly has been adjourned till 12:34 PM today following ruckus by Congress legislators over demands to hold a discussion on drought-like situation.

The Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly began today at 11 AM.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister and Leader of the House Naveen Patnaik moved a condolence motion in the House via VC as a mark of tribute to former minister Bijayshree Routray and several other senior leaders.

LoP Pradipta Naik, who is also attending the monsoon session through VC in the hospital, extended support to the motion.