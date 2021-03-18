Odisha Assembly Adjourned Till 12 PM Amid Ruckus

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was one again adjourned, this time till 12 pm after the house opened to a stormy morning.

As per available reports, the ruling & Opposition legislators created ruckus over different issues following which Speaker S N Patro requested the members to calm down.

As the protesting MLAs refused to budge, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 pm.

On the other hand, the Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi (BJP) had issued a whip asking all party legislators to remain present in the Odisha Assembly today.

As the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday failed to transact any business and witnessed ruckus over “mismanagement” in paddy procurement and suicide bid by a BJP MLA in the House, the BJD sought the governor’s intervention while opposition parties wanted the chief minister to perform his duty as the leader of the House.

No businesses were transacted in the House for the fifth day in a row as members of the BJD, Congress and the BJP continued to make their demands.

Unable to run the House due to the noisy protest in the well, Speaker S N Patro adjourned the House several times.

The Speakers all-party meeting has also failed to yield any result as both the groups are adamant on their respective demands.