Odisha Assembly Adjourned Till 11:30 AM Over Farmer’s Death

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly has been adjourned till 11:30 am following a ruckus by Opposition members over the death of farmers due to loan burden and other issues this morning.

As soon as the House assembled for Question Hour at 10.30 am, the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress stormed into the well of the House and urged Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha to allow a discussion on farmer deaths by suspending the Question Hour.

Following the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House at 10.33 am till 11.30 am.