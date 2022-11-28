Odisha Assembly Adjourned Till 11:30 Am Following Ruckus Over Teachers’ Issue

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly has been adjourned till 11:30 am following a ruckus by BJP and Congress MLAs over agitating teachers’ issues.

The members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress stormed into the well of the House and created a ruckus over the teachers’ issue. As the ruckus continued, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha adjourned the House till 11:30 am.