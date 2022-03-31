Odisha Assembly Adjourned Sine Die

Bhubaneswar: The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly which commenced on March 25 was adjourned sine die on Thursday.

In the six sittings of the House held during the session, while four Ordinances were laid before the House, five official Bills were introduced and adopted.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Wednesday presented the vote on account of Rs 1,06,498 crore for the first four months of the 2022-23 fiscal and announced a total budget outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore for the next financial year.

Similarly, five reports of the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) were presented in the House.

Besides, 22 Annual Reports were laid before the House, one Committee report was presented.

Further, while the House debated two adjournment motions, answers to 667 un-starred questions were laid in the House.