Odisha Assembly Adjourned Sine Die 20 Days Ahead Of Schedule

Bhubaneswar: The winter session of the Odisha Assembly was on Friday adjourned sine die about 20 days ahead of its schedule, amid ruckus by opposition members in the House over a host of issues.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the State Assembly sine with 17 more business days remaining. Govt chief whip had moved the adjournment motion notice in the House.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari laid the CAG report for 2020-21 in the House. Amid pandemonium by the Opposition, the Appropriation Bill and Supplementary Budget of Rs 19,833 crore was passed in the House.

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly, which commenced on December 1, was scheduled to conclude on December 31, with a total of 26 working days.

Earlier in the day, there was chaos in the House with the BJP and Congress targeting the government over Mamita Meher murder case and demanding the ouster of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

As soon as the house assembled at 10.30 am today, the opposition BJP and the Congress members stormed into the well of the house carrying placards, banners and shouting slogans reiterating their demands.

The demands of opposition BJP and Congress for ouster and arrest or Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra in Mamita Meher murder case have been disrupting the business of the Assembly since the beginning of the winter session of the house.

While BJP has been demanding CBI inquiry into the incident, Congress is insisting on a court-monitored SIT probe into Mamita Meher murder case. The agitating members threw placards and banners at the Speaker’s podium during their protest. The House could conduct business for two hours only during the nine working days.

As the house plunged into chaos, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the house from 10.30 m to 11.30 am and again from 11.31 am to 12.01 pm.

Speaker Patro convened an all-party meeting to find out a solution to resolve the deadlock but the meeting failed to find any solution. Following this, the Speaker again adjourned the House from 12.01 pm till 4 pm without transacting any business.