Odisha Assembly Adjourned Following Uproar Over Naba Das Murder

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday witnessed heavy pandemonium soon after the question hour as Opposition –Congress and BJP and ruling members created uproar over their respective issues. Unable to run the House, Speaker BK Arukh adjourned it till 4 pm.

The Question Hour continued peacefully. Later, BJP members stood up on the their respective seats and created ruckus over Naba Das murder and deteriorating law and order in the State.

Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra said the Chief Minister Naven Patnaik, who holds the Home portfolio is absent in the House during a discussion on an important subject like law and order. Mishra alleged that the CM is currently on Mumbai tour to receive Sports award and the award is fully sponsored by the State government.

Similarly, Congress also created noise over the same issue. The party alleged members of the ruling are said to be involved in the murder of the former minister. But, government doesn’t bother that aspect in the case. Even as 30 days have elapsed since the assassination of the former minister, the government is yet to clarify the motive behind the crime.

On the other hand, BJD, in a bid to counter the Opposition, also raised PM-AWAS issue in the House. The treasury bench alleged step-motherly approach in allocating pucca houses to the people of Odisha under Awas scheme. The party also staged demonstration in front of the Raj Bhawan.