Odisha Artists’s Paintings Showcased At Tokyo Olympics

Bargarh: Odisha artists have made the state proud as their paintings have been displayed at the Memorial Hall of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian Contemporary Artists Association (ICAA) took the initiative of showcasing the paintings after organising a virtual painting competition at the Olympics, titled ‘Olympia’.

Out of 72 national and international level artists who participated in the competition, 55 were selected. The selected artists of India included 26 from Cuttack and Bargah, six from Bhubaneswar, and 21 from Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Noted hockey player Dilip Tirkey headed the panel for the selection of the paintings. The paintings will be showcased every day in video format in the Memorial Hall till August 8.