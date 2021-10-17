Odisha Artist Creates T20 World Cup Replica With 2,850 Matchsticks

Puri: As ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has made its comeback after a long year gap, fans have glued to the television sets to cheer their country representatives.

Giving a different colour to this all-guns-blazing tournament, Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, an artist in Odisha’s Puri, has created a replica of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy using 2,850 matchsticks.

Sahoo, a student of Bhakta Manein Smruti Degree Mahavidyalaya, also showcased his artwork online and wished the Indian cricket team for the tournament.

Speaking to Pragativadi, Sahoo said, “I have created the replica trophy by using 2850 matchsticks. The length of the trophy is 21 inch and the width is 8 inches. By creating this replica, I would like to extend my greetings to team India for the T20 World Cup.”