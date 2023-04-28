Odisha Approves Incentives for DNB Speciality Medical Officers

Bhubaneswar: In order to encourage better healthcare services, the Odisha Government has approved incentives for DNB speciality medical officers.

The State Government has approved incentive of Rs 20,000 per month to medical officers (DNB broad speciality) and Rs 30,000 per month to medical officers (DNB super speciality) granted in medical institution with attached hospital or in a hospital with 500 beds.

