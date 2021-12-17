Odisha Approves 4 New Infra Development Projects For Industrial Estates

Bhubaneswar: In another step towards development of industrial infrastructure in Odisha, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved four new infrastructural development projects of worth around Rs. 5192 cr for different industrial estates in the State.

Mahapatra approved these projects while presiding over inter-departmental coordination committee meeting on Industrial Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF) held on digital mode on Friday from Lok Seva Bhawan.

Approving the new proposals, the Chief Secretary directed to ensure basic infrastructure like good road, quality power supply, piped drinking water and drainage etc to all the industrial estates both old and new. The departments of Industry, MSME and IDCO were asked to jointly work out details of the requirement with estimated cost.

Presenting the new project proposals, Principal Secretary, Industry, Hemant Kumar Sharma said that these projects were essential for furthering industrial activities in the concerned estates, and making those more attractive for the investors.

The approved projects included the proposals for (i) external water supply to different industrial estates at Balasore estimated around Rs.2745 cr.; (ii) external wide approach road for heavy vehicles and containers to the sea food park at Deras from Baranga-Pitapali road estimated at around Rs. 443 cr; (iii) external water supply to textile park at Dhamnagar from Akhupada barrage on river Baitarani; and, (iv) laying of treated water pipe line and commissioning of water supply to Andharua bio-tech park estimated around Rs 1100 cr.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed progress of the infra development projects approved earlier in two phases during the current year. In the first phase, the projects of worth Rs. 4829.12 cr were approved. These projects were construction of approach road from IOCL side to the Paradeep plastic park; construction of external 2-lane approach road from NH-5(A) to the plastic park; external power linkage to plastic park; construction of surge protection embankment cum road from PPT gate to IDCO land, and construction of main entrance road and cross drainage work to Kholadwar industrial estate in Khordha. Review showed that out of these 5 projects 4 projects were completed, and the last project was under implementation at an advanced stage.

Similarly, the projects approved in the second phase included construction of a high-level bridge on the 2-lane external approach road from NH to plastic park, construction of external approach road and the molten metal road to aluminium park at Angul, and external water supply to industrial estates at Jayamangal, Ramdaspur, Chhatabar and Bamuni. The estimated cost of these projects was Rs.4095.32 cr. The review showed that the high-level bridge project and the external approach road project were completed. The laying of pipeline and construction of 33 kV power supply work for the external supply project was at the final phase of completion. Chief Secretary directed to expedite the completion and commissioning of the projects.

Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Satyabrata Sahoo, and Executive Director IDCO Bhupender Singh Poonia along with senior officers of the concerned departments participated in the discussions.