Odisha Appropriation Bill 2021 Adopted

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Appropriation Bill 2021 was introduced in the Odisha Legislative Assembly by Finance Department Minister Niranjan Pujari on Wednesday. The Bill was adopted in the House today evening.

For the financial year 2021-22, towards welfare programmes and administrative expenses the State Government estimates to spend Rs 1,75,890.23 crore, the 2021 Appropriation Bill stated.

After a detailed discussion, the Bill was adopted by the House. However, the Opposition staged a walkout and Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House till 10:30 am on April 3.