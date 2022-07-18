Odisha Approaches Centre Seeking More Precaution COVID Doses

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha sees a rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the Odisha government has written to the Centre for providing adequate doses of Covid vaccines–Covishield and Covaxin.

“We have already written to the Central government about our requirement of Covishield and Covaxin for precaution doses, they have assured to provide the doses in time,” informed State Nodal Officer for Immunization Dr Bijay Panigrahi today.

“We are hopeful of getting it soon,” Dr Panigrahi added.

He said that as on date 4,36,000 precaution doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to people in the 18-59-year age group.

The State Nodal Officer for Immunization said the State needs more doses of Covishield vaccine for the administration of precaution dose as barring Bhubaneswar in the starting it was Covishield which was administered in the districts.

He said that the State has a stock of 2.21 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine in stock. The stock may get exhausted in a day or two, official sources said.