Odisha Appoints OSDs for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure that the FIH Men’s Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023 is conducted smoothly, the Odisha government on Wednesday deployed four OAS officers as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) in the State Sports & Youth Services Department until further orders.

According to an official order from the General Administration & Public Grievance Department, Government of Odisha, the OAS Officers deployed as OSD in the Sports & YS Department are:-

Badal Kumar Mohanty, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, PR & DW Department with the additional charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, ORMAS, Bhubaneswar and additional charge of Additional C.E.O., Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM), Bhubaneswar Sambit Kumar Garnayak, OAS (S). Land Officer. IDCO. Bhubaneswar Jogendra Majhi, OAS Gr.A (SB), Personal Officer. 0/o the Director, Text Book Production & Marketing. Bhubaneswar Saswat Pradhan, OAS Gr.A (JB), Addl. Tehsildar, Bhubaneswar

The Officers concerned have been directed to report in the Sports & YS Department immediately for further instructions, the GA&PG dept order read.