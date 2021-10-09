Odisha: Applications For 606 Assistant Professor Posts In Govt Degree Colleges Invited

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced a recruitment drive to fill up 606 vacancies of assistant professors (Stage-I) in Group-A of Odisha Education Service (OES).

Eligible candidates will be recruited in different disciplines of government degree colleges under the State Higher Education Department.

Online applications will be invited from the prospective candidates through OPSC website www.opsc.gov.in from October 26, 2021, the official notice read.The last date for submission of registered online application is December 3, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must possess master’s degree, with at least 55% of marks (50% for SC/ST, SEBC & PwD categories), National Eligibility Test (NET) qualified or Ph.D degree in the concerned/relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University or a Foreign University.

Age Limit: A candidate must not be above 45 years of age and under 21 years of age on the last date of submission of online application (03.12.2021).

Relaxable will be given by 5 years to candidates belonging to SC/ST/ SEBC/women and by 10 years to persons with disabilities whose permanent disability is 40% and more.

Application Fee:

A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs.400 only. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe of Odisha and Persons with Disabilities (whose permanent disability is 40% and more) are exempted from payment of this fee.