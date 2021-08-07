Odisha: Application Process For Admission Of Plus II Students To Begin By Aug 16

Bhubaneswar: The application process for admission into the plus-II course for 2021-22 academic sessions will begin by August 16 this year, informed State School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today.

” The application process for admission into different streams of plus-II courses had started on August 21 last year. This year, the admission process will begin a week before the previous year’s schedule. We will provide one month time to applicants for application,” said the Minister.

The Department has also requested to the Government recommending for increase of seats more than 55,000 in Plus colleges in the State, he added.

The Minister further stated that as the laboratory for students in Science stream is much important, we are reviewing the infrastructure in colleges. In this regard, a meeting was convened with the Principal Secretary on Friday.

The infrastructure review of self-financing colleges is underway to determine how much the institutions can provide laboratory facilities to students. The data on the number of seats increased before the application will be available on the official website of SAMS Odisha,” the Minister added.