Odisha Apartment Bill-2023 Passed In Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed as many as six important bills including the Odisha Apartment (Ownership And Management) Bill, 2023.

The Odisha Apartment Ownership Act,1982 was enacted with the objective of making provisions for ownership of an individual Apartment. The Act came into force on 01.05.1984 and thereafter Odisha Apartment Ownership Rules, 1992 was notified. In course of administration of the provisions of the Act and Rules, it was experienced that, there were some operational deficiencies. The Acts and Rules did not provide for appropriate definitions, jurisdiction & powers of the Competent Authority. The safeguards were not adequate to fully protect the interest of the apartment owners.

Enactment of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, necessitates exhaustive amendments in the Odisha Apartment Ownership Act, 1982. Hence, it was decided by the Govt. to bring new legislation instead of going for exhaustive amendment of the existing Acts and Rules. The Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2023 have several progressive & transformative provisions relating to regulation of ownership of an individual apartment and its management.

The Bill intends to achieve the following objectives:

To regulate the use of common area in an Apartment To create a common fund to meet the common expenses of an Apartment To create necessary provisions relating to registration of common area in favour of Association of allottees in line with the provisions of RERA Act. To provide for registration of Association of allottees with the Competent Authority to make uniform provisions for registration and its terms and conditions to be provided in the bye-laws To clearly spell out the accountability and responsibility of promoters To provide for Rights and Responsibilities of each apartment owner in relation to the Association of Apartment Owners To provide for formation of Association of Apartment Owners To create provisions for insurance of the Apartment and ensure its structural stability To ensure compliance of the relevant Act, rules and Regulations to effectively safeguard the interest of the apartment owners

The proposed Bill,which has been drawn up as a part of the 5T initiative, is a reflexion of the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shree Naveen Pattnaik. It will conclusively address the issues of ownership of the Apartment and its management and will instil a sense of confidence and an environment of transparency among all the stakeholders.