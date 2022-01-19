Odisha: Another 6,785 COVID-19 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: Another 6,785 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

1348 from Sundargarh

986 from Khordha

849 from Cuttack

570 from Sambalpur

423 from Mayurbhanj

266 from Nayagarh

188 from Jharsuguda

183 from Bolangir

175 from Kalahandi

156 from Puri

143 from Sonepur

124 from Ganjam

124 from Koraput

123 from Baleswar

118 from Rayagada

114 from Nabarangpur

105 from Jagatsinghpur

74 from Kendrapara

71 from Gajapati

66 from Jajapur

59 from Bhadrak

58 from Dhenkanal

56 from Bargarh

44 from Anugul

33 from Kandhamal

31 from Keonjhar

27 from Boudh

25 from Deogarh

20 from Malkangiri

226 from State Pool

With another 6,785 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,80,562, said the H & FW Dept.