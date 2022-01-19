Odisha
COVID Update
Odisha: Another 6,785 COVID-19 patients recover today

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Another 6,785 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 1348 from Sundargarh
  • 986 from Khordha
  • 849 from Cuttack
  • 570 from Sambalpur
  • 423 from Mayurbhanj
  • 266 from Nayagarh
  • 188 from Jharsuguda
  • 183 from Bolangir
  • 175 from Kalahandi
  • 156 from Puri
  • 143 from Sonepur
  • 124 from Ganjam
  • 124 from Koraput
  • 123 from Baleswar
  • 118 from Rayagada
  • 114 from Nabarangpur
  • 105 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 74 from Kendrapara
  • 71 from Gajapati
  • 66 from Jajapur
  • 59 from Bhadrak
  • 58 from Dhenkanal
  • 56 from Bargarh
  • 44 from Anugul
  • 33 from Kandhamal
  • 31 from Keonjhar
  • 27 from Boudh
  • 25 from Deogarh
  • 20 from Malkangiri
  • 226 from State Pool

 

With another 6,785 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,80,562, said the H & FW Dept.

Breaking