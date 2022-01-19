Odisha: Another 6,785 COVID-19 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: Another 6,785 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 1348 from Sundargarh
- 986 from Khordha
- 849 from Cuttack
- 570 from Sambalpur
- 423 from Mayurbhanj
- 266 from Nayagarh
- 188 from Jharsuguda
- 183 from Bolangir
- 175 from Kalahandi
- 156 from Puri
- 143 from Sonepur
- 124 from Ganjam
- 124 from Koraput
- 123 from Baleswar
- 118 from Rayagada
- 114 from Nabarangpur
- 105 from Jagatsinghpur
- 74 from Kendrapara
- 71 from Gajapati
- 66 from Jajapur
- 59 from Bhadrak
- 58 from Dhenkanal
- 56 from Bargarh
- 44 from Anugul
- 33 from Kandhamal
- 31 from Keonjhar
- 27 from Boudh
- 25 from Deogarh
- 20 from Malkangiri
- 226 from State Pool
With another 6,785 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,80,562, said the H & FW Dept.