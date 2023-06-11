Odisha Announces Squad for 13th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship

Bhubaneswar: The Hockey Association of Odisha has announced their 18-member squad for the 13th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship 2023 that is scheduled to be held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, in Rourkela from 12th June to 22nd June 2023.

The largest seated hockey stadium in the world will host 29 state teams from across India as they compete for supremacy. Last year, Hockey Odisha enjoyed a promising campaign, with a fourth-place finish in the 12th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship, in Tamil Nadu and they will be eager to improve on that performance. This year, Odisha are slated in Group D that also contains; Manipur Hockey, Hockey Gujarat and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

The host state will feature 19-year-old midfielder Rosan Kujur as Captain and deep defender Anmol Ekka will serve as vice captain while Nelsan Barla and Vivek Lakra are the designated goalkeepers. The squad will also comprise Wilson Xaxa and Aakash Soreng as deep defenders, along with Parsant Birla, Sanjit Tirkey and Asit Lakra as flank defenders. The midfield will contain Ranjit Lakra, Ritik Kujur, Arbin Toppo, and Jasman Munda, while Pratap Toppo, Deepak Minz, Paulus Lakra and Silheiba Lisham will serve as strikers.

On the upcoming tournament, Head Coach, Kariappa BJ said, “Last year, our team’s remarkable performance led us to the semi-finals, showcasing our ability. This year, with the help of our intense training and thorough preparation, we aim to surpass that. Witnessing the incredible support our teams received during the Sub Juniors has inspired us, and we eagerly anticipate the same atmosphere in the upcoming tournament.”

Skipper Rosan Kajur further added, “It’s a privilege to represent Odisha and an even greater honor to play at the prestigious Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, which has already witnessed some of the world’s finest players. We look forward to giving our best and hopefully we can make Odisha proud.”

Odisha will face Hockey Gujarat in their first encounter of the campaign on 12th June.