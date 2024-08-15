Odisha announces one-day menstrual leave for Govt & private sector employees

Cuttack: In a progressive and inclusive move, the state of Odisha has announced a one-day menstrual leave for female employees working in both state government and private sectors.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced a one-day menstrual leave for State government and private sector women employees on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

The announcement was made during district-level Independence Day celebrations in Cuttack. Women can avail this leave on the first or second day of their menstrual cycle.

Parida said, “Earlier menstrual leave was not allowed. Now the women employees can avail the leave on the first or second day of the menstrual cycle. It is optional for them. It will be applied both in the government and the private sectors.”

This landmark decision recognizes the physical and emotional challenges many women face during their menstrual cycle and aims to create a more supportive and understanding work environment. By implementing this policy, Odisha sets a precedent for other states and organizations to follow, promoting gender equality and enhancing workplace well-being. This initiative not only acknowledges the importance of women’s health but also encourages open conversations about menstruation, breaking long-standing taboos and fostering a more inclusive society.