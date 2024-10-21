Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a three per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees.

As a result, the DA of government employees increased from 50 per cent to 53 per cent. It will come into effect on a rolling basis from July 2024. This increased dearness allowance will be available in cash form in this October salary.

Apart from this, the TI of pensioners has also increased by three per cent, which will be reflected in their October pension.

This move is set to benefit around 7.5 lakh state government employees and pensioners.

ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରୀ କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ମହଙ୍ଗା ଭତ୍ତାରେ ତିନି ପ୍ରତିଶତ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ବିଷୟ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହା ଫଳରେ ସରକାରୀ କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ମହଙ୍ଗା ଭତ୍ତା ୫୦ ପ୍ରତିଶତରୁ ୫୩ ପ୍ରତିଶତକୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଲା। ଏହା ଜୁଲାଇ ପହିଲା ୨୦୨୪ରୁ ପିଚ୍ଛିଲା ଭାବରେ ଲାଗୁ ହେବ। ଏହି ବର୍ଦ୍ଧିତ ମହଙ୍ଗା ଭତ୍ତା ଚଳିତ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର… — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 21, 2024

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...