Odisha Announces 11% DA Hike For Govt Employees, Pensioners

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Minister on Friday announced an 11 percent dearness allowance (DA) hike for government employees.

According to CM’s office, It will come into effect retrospectively from July 2021. With this, the DA has been increased from 17 percent to 28 percent.

The hiked DA will be credited in October salary. The arrears from July 1, 2021 will be credited to the accounts of Government employees and pensioners this month.

The move is likely to benefit over 4 lakh employees and 3.5 lakh, pensioners.

Last month, the Union Finance Ministry had issued an order to implement the Cabinet decision to hike Dearness Allowance for central government employees to 28% from 1 July.

The Union Cabinet had approved an 11 percentage point hike in DA and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners with effect from 1 July, benefitting more than 48 lakh central government employees, and 65 lakh pensioners.