Odisha, Andhra Guvs Meet President Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan met President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Both the Governors met President Murmu, for the first time after her assumption of office yesterday and extended best wishes to her for a fruitful Presidential tenure.

Former President Pratibha Devisingh Patil along with her daughter also met President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit also called on President today.

Murmu on Monday became India’s first tribal President. The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.