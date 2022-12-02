Bhubaneswar: A session on ‘Odisha: An Emerging Destination for Food Processing Sector’ was held on 2nd December 2022, the third day of ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2022’,one of the largest investment summits in India. The session was chaired by Pratap Keshari Deb, Honorable Minister, MSME, Government of Odisha.

Asit Kumar Tripathy, Chairman, WODC and Principal Adviser to Honourable CM of Odisha, attended the session as the Guest of Honour. Saswat Mishra, Principal Secretary, MSME gave the welcome address and set the context for the seminar.

Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Hon’ble Chief Minister gave the keynote address and inaugurated two new expanded industrial units of M/s Jai Bharat Masala and M/S Britannia Industries Ltd , on line.

Mohammad Sadique Alam, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, Gautam Sharma, Ms. Dagmar Walter, Bidhan Das, Rajen Padhi deliberated on various growth factors of Food processing sector such as, on Available opportunities ,Ease of doing Business in Odisha, FDI and Private Sector led local development strategies for sutainable growth, Emerging Trends and Technology in packaging and Regulatory Compliance & Certifications etc. The session was attended by food processors, industry leaders, MSMEs and other senior officials.

Pratap Keshari Deb unveiled the Odisha Food Processing Policy 2022. The Policy provides a roadmap to transform Odisha to a major hub for Food Processing Sector of India. A knowledge paper outlining the food processing “Welcome to the land of Opportunities” was also launched during the session.

The State received investment intent worth Rs 1443 Cr during the session.

Food Processing Investment Leads