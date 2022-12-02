Food Processing Sector
Odisha: An Emerging Destination for Food Processing Sector

Make in Odisha Conclave 2022

Bhubaneswar: A session on ‘Odisha: An Emerging Destination for Food Processing Sector’ was held on 2nd December 2022, the third day of ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2022’,one of the largest investment summits in India. The session was chaired by Pratap Keshari Deb, Honorable Minister, MSME, Government of Odisha.

Asit Kumar Tripathy, Chairman, WODC and Principal Adviser to Honourable CM of Odisha, attended the session as the Guest of Honour. Saswat Mishra, Principal Secretary, MSME gave the welcome address and set the context for the seminar.

Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Hon’ble Chief Minister gave the keynote address and inaugurated two new expanded industrial units of M/s Jai Bharat Masala and M/S  Britannia Industries Ltd , on line.

Mohammad Sadique Alam, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, Gautam Sharma, Ms. Dagmar Walter, Bidhan Das, Rajen Padhi deliberated on various growth factors of Food processing sector such as, on Available  opportunities ,Ease of doing Business in Odisha, FDI and Private Sector led local development strategies for sutainable growth, Emerging Trends and Technology in packaging and Regulatory Compliance & Certifications etc. The session was attended by food processors, industry leaders, MSMEs and other senior officials.

Pratap Keshari Deb unveiled the Odisha Food Processing Policy 2022. The Policy provides a roadmap to transform Odisha to a major hub for Food Processing Sector of India. A knowledge paper outlining the food processing “Welcome to the land of Opportunities” was also launched during the session.

The State received investment intent worth Rs 1443 Cr during the session.

Food Processing Investment Leads

SN Name of the Company Investment (Rs in Crores) Employment (Potential) Brief Description of the Project
1 Varun Beverages 300 1,500 Carbonated Soft Drinks, Fruit pulp/juice, packaged drinking water etc.
2 Sandhya Aqua Exports Private Limited 200 4,500 India’s first fully dedicated shrimp value addition Plant-
3 DN Group 155 600 Sea Food Processing
4 Krane Bio energy 120 Meat Processing
5 Dodla Dairy Limited 100 450 Agriculture & Food processing
6 Seetharama Oil Industries Pvt. Ltd 70 200 Rice mill along with solvent extraction plant with oil refinery
7 Arab India Spices LLC 50 400 Pulses Splitting Unit
8 Geofast Group 50 500 Beverage (Food Processing)
9 Pearl City Marine Products Pvt Ltd 50 200 Fish processing Centre
10 Sagar Business Private Limited 50 Starch processing and Rice Mill
11 Bengal Nestors 50 Dairy
12 National Integrated Human and Industrial Development Agency 50 Organic food
13 Rinpoche Spirits 45 Brewery
14 Bafte General Trading LLC 40 1,100 Food supplement manufacturing & marketing
15 Maa Nachinda Sea Foods Private Limited 28 27 Processing Of Sea Foods Fish And Shrimps
16 Orchid Marine Exports Private Limited 23 100 Block Frozen Shrimp,Iqf Frozen Shrimp
17 Nutri Circle Ltd. 15 138 Plant Protein from millets, Nutraceuticals
18 Krupalu Refinery 15 26 Refined Rice Bran Oil
19 Parbati Ghanashyam Rice Mills Private Limited 13 32 Par Boiled Rice,Broken Rice,Bran
20 LACASA 10 200 Setting up Agriculture processing unit Organic products.
Setting up Design Studio and exporting the service.
21 Ranisati Paddy Processing Pvt Ltd 10 30 Broken Rice,Boiled Rice,Rice Bran
  Total 1,443 10,003

 

