Odisha Amends Group Insurance Scheme For All State Govt Employees

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has amended the Group Insurance Scheme (GIS) for all the State Government employees and also increased the amount of assistance to the family of the employee’s death.

According to a press note released by the Odisha CM’s office, in the case of the death of employees receiving grade pay of up to Rs 4800, the family received Rs 1.5 lakh, and the death of employees receiving grade pay of Rs 5,400 or above was Rs 2.5 lakh.

Previously, employees with grade pay of up to Rs 4800 had to pay Rs 7,500 for GIS, but now it has been increased to Rs 20,000. The GIS fee for employees earning Rs 5,400 and above has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000, the press note read.

Under the revised decision, the scheme will provide Rs 4 lakh to families of employees earning up to Rs 4800 and Rs 6 lakh to families of employees earning Rs 5,400 or more.

Similarly, the amount of funeral allowance has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 in both cases. This increased GIS fee will be deducted from the salaries of the employees in 10 installments as before, the release added.