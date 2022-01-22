Paresh Patel
Odisha All-Rounder Presh Patel Retires From All Formats Of Cricket

By Pradeep Sahoo
Cuttack: Odisha Ranji cricketer Paresh Patel has announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Saturday.

The 35-year-old batting all-rounder Patel has played 20 first-class matches, 36 List-A matches and 32 T-20 matches.

Patel is a left-hand batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler and represented East Zone in Deodhar Trophy India Red in Challenger Trophy.

During the tenure of his cricketing career, he had made his first-class debut for Odisha in the 2005–06 Ranji Trophy.

The left-handed hitter also led Bhubaneswar Jaguars in the inaugural Orissa Premier League (OPL) in 2011. The Odisha Cricket Association have wished him all success for his future endeavour.

Breaking