Odisha: All Class IX Students Can Appear Annual Matric Exam In May 2021

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced that all the students who were in Class IX during 2019-20 can appear the annual Matric exam in May 2021.

The Annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination is being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

The state government, in a notification, said this is applicable for all the Odia medium students. It may be recalled that all the educational institutions were closed since March last year due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, the 9th class exams could not be held on time. The Odisha government later decided to open classes X and XII from January 2021.

Special coaching classes will be conducted to clear doubts. Those who are reading in class XI in the educational year 2019-20, they can also appear the 12th examination in 2021, the notification said.