Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government aims to double seafood exports from Paradip Fishing Harbour. With a European delegation visiting Paradip from November 11 to 22, the government is taking extensive measures to secure a deal.

This initiative includes branding the seafood exports with the ‘Paradip’ name to enhance international recognition. This strategy is expected to increase revenue from seafood exports and create additional employment for local fishermen.

Seafood such as marine fish, shrimp, crab, squid, octopus, and cuttlefish are highly sought after in international markets due to their natural quality.

Additionally, the state government plans to deploy more containers equipped with modern facilities to streamline seafood exports via maritime routes. An air cargo facility is also anticipated to further promote the export of high-value products from Paradip, Chilika, and surrounding regions.