Odisha Agriculture Minister Launches New Website Of OAIC To Assist Famers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Agro Industries Corporation has been supplying Fertilisers, Pesticides, Tractors, Power Tillers, Pump sets and Agricultural Implements as per Government approved rate under subsidy to the farmers at their doorstep since 1962.

The Corporation has also taken up installation of Lift Irrigation Projects for creation of additional irrigation potential under Jalanidhi-II and BKVY Schemes of Government of Odisha which has been duly appreciated by the farmers.

The Corporation in order to have more popularity amongst the farmers of the State and to intimate the activities undertaken by the Corporation from time to time, it has launched a new Website today which has been inaugurated by Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & ARD and Higher Education, Odisha in the Krushi Bhawan Auditorium.

During this occasion, the Hon’ble Minister also inaugurated the Skill Development Training Programme to be imparted to 150 ( in 5 batches) unemployed and educated youths in Bhubaneswar in free of cost for 12 days (each batch) for repair and maintenance of Power Tillers, Pump sets, Reapers and Power Weeders in the august presence of Krutibash Patra, Advisor, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department, Odisha, S.K.Vashishth, IAS. Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department, Odisha, Director of Agriculture & Food Production, Odisha, Director of Horticulture, Odisha, Director of Soil Conservation & Watershed Development, Odisha, Debasis Mohanty, Chairman, Odisha Agro Industries Corporation, Shri Sadananda Nayak, IAS Managing Director, Odisha Agro Industries Corporation and other employees of OAIC.