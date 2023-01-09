Odisha Agriculture Dept Diktat: File Property Statement, Else Face Salary Stoppage

Bhubaneswar: All the officials of Odisha Agriculture Department have been directed to submit their annual property statement by the end of January failing which their salary would be stopped.

In a letter to all officials, Agriculture department principal secretary Arvind Padhee ordered to do the same through online mode in the HRMS portal.

“Every government servant of this department must submit the property statement in the given format online in the HRMS portal by end of January, 2023, failing which their salaries for February, 2023 onwards would not be drawn till they file the statement,” the letter read.

The directive is also applicable to All India Service officers including the secretary, the letter read.

“The concerned officers dealing with Office Establishment will submit the list of defaulting officials to the DDOs concerned for appropriate action,” it added.

Submission of property statement is mandatory for all Government officials as per the principles outlined under Odisha Government Service Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

The GA & PG Department had recently issued a notification asking all the officials to submit their Annual Property Statement (as on 1′ January) for the year 2022 online through the HRMS, latest by 31.01.2023.